Recruits perform during a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois Jun. 02, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 13:50
|Photo ID:
|7833362
|VIRIN:
|230602-N-LN782-1221
|Resolution:
|6468x4312
|Size:
|9.25 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command May 19, 2023 Pass-In-Review [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
