    Recruit Training Command May 19, 2023 Pass-In-Review [Image 2 of 10]

    Recruit Training Command May 19, 2023 Pass-In-Review

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    A coast guardsman stands during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review ceremony Jun. 02, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 13:50
    Photo ID: 7833361
    VIRIN: 230602-N-LN782-1101
    Resolution: 6503x4335
    Size: 10.57 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command May 19, 2023 Pass-In-Review [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    Sailor
    Recruit. Pass-in-Review

