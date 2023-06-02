Recruit Training Command June 02, 2023 Pass-In-Review

Recruits prepare to perform in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command's before a Pass in Review Ceremony in Great Lakes, Illinois, June 02, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

