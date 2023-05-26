Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise

    GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 319th Security Forces Squadron carry a litter during a training exercise, May 23, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The exercise validates the 319th Reconnaissance Wing’s capabilities in responding to a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attack by testing its ability to don protective equipment quickly, assess various chemical exposures and utilizing TCCC skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 13:44
    Photo ID: 7833325
    VIRIN: 230523-F-CI246-1285
    Resolution: 7556x5037
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise
    319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise
    319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise
    319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise
    319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    MOPP Gear
    Validation Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT