319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise

Airmen from the 319th Security Forces Squadron perform tactical combat casualty care during a training exercise, May 23, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The exercise validates the 319th Reconnaissance Wing’s capabilities in responding to a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attack by testing its ability to don protective equipment quickly, assess various chemical exposures and utilizing TCCC skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

