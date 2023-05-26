An airman from the 319th Security Forces Squadron performs a post-attack reconnaissance team check during a training exercise, May 23, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The scenario required the PAR teams to communicate effectively with each other and be able to relay information to their unit control center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 13:44
|Photo ID:
|7833323
|VIRIN:
|230523-F-CI246-1185
|Resolution:
|7018x4679
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT