319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise

An airman from the 319th Security Forces Squadron performs a post-attack reconnaissance team check during a training exercise, May 23, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The scenario required the PAR teams to communicate effectively with each other and be able to relay information to their unit control center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

