319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise

Airmen from the 319th Security Forces Squadron don their mission oriented protective posture equipment during a training exercise, May 23, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The scenario required Airmen to properly don their gear during a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US