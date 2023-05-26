Senior Airman Steven Todd, 319th Security Forces base defense operations controller, performs a perimeter check during a training exercise, May 23, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The exercise validates the 319th Reconnaissance Wing’s capability to survive and operate in a contested environment while under the threat of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 13:44
|Photo ID:
|7833320
|VIRIN:
|230523-F-CI246-1058
|Resolution:
|7380x4920
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT