Senior Airman Steven Todd, 319th Security Forces base defense operations controller, performs a perimeter check during a training exercise, May 23, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The exercise validates the 319th Reconnaissance Wing’s capability to survive and operate in a contested environment while under the threat of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

Date Taken: 05.23.2023
Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
This work, 319th RW completes CBRN validation exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Richards