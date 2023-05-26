Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COANG hosts tour for the Chamber of Aurora representatives [Image 7 of 7]

    COANG hosts tour for the Chamber of Aurora representatives

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    The Colorado Army National Guard hosts representatives from The Chamber of Aurora Colorado for a tour at the High-Altitude ARNG Aviation Training Site in Gypsum, Colo., May 25, 2023. Run by full-time Colorado Army National Guard pilots, HAATS is specifically designed to train military pilots from any branch. The school can handle over a dozen student-pilots at any one time. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Star Yepez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 12:10
    Photo ID: 7832974
    VIRIN: 230525-X-UC044-1604
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    HAATS
    COANG
    Chinook Helicopter
    Army
    Aviation
    National Guard

