COANG hosts tour for the Chamber of Aurora representatives

The Colorado Army National Guard hosts representatives from The Chamber of Aurora Colorado for a tour at the High-Altitude ARNG Aviation Training Site in Gypsum, Colo., May 25, 2023. The school caters to rotary-wing military pilots from all over the world. HAATS has hosted and trained helicopter pilots from Slovenia, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany and the Republic of Georgia. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Star Yepez)

