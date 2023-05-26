Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bataan firefighting drill [Image 24 of 25]

    USS Bataan firefighting drill

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Seaman Alisha Gleason 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2023) Air Department Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conduct a firefighting drill on the ship’s flight deck. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alisha Gleason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 12:09
    Photo ID: 7832965
    VIRIN: 230528-N-AG075-1167
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan firefighting drill [Image 25 of 25], by SN Alisha Gleason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Bataan all hands call
    USS Bataan all hands call
    USS Bataan all hands call
    USS Bataan APRIL BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
    USS Bataan birthday celebration
    USS Bataan April Birthday Celebrations
    USS Bataan April Birthday Celebration
    USS Bataan April Birthday Celebration
    USS Bataan Hosts Tigers
    USS Bataan Hosts Tigers
    USS Bataan Hosts Tigers
    USS Bataan Hosts Tigers
    USS Bataan Hosts Tigers
    USS Bataan Hosts Tigers
    USS Bataan Hosts Tigers
    USS Bataan Hosts Tigers
    USS Bataan Hosts Tigers
    USS Bataan Hosts Tigers
    USS Bataan live fire drill
    USS Bataan live fire drill
    USS Bataan live fire drill
    USS Bataan live fire drill
    USS Bataan live fire drill
    USS Bataan firefighting drill
    USS Bataan firefighting drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Firefighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT