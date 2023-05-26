USS Bataan firefighting drill

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2023) Air Department Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conduct a firefighting drill on the ship’s flight deck. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alisha Gleason)

