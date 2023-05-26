USS Bataan live fire drill

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2023) Marines, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alisha Gleason)

