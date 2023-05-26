Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COANG hosts tour for The Chamber of Aurora representatives [Image 4 of 7]

    COANG hosts tour for The Chamber of Aurora representatives

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    The Colorado Army National Guard hosts representatives from The Chamber of Aurora Colorado for a tour at the High-Altitude ARNG Aviation Training Site in Gypsum, Colo., May 25, 2023. Pilots spend one day of the training in the classroom learning the intricacies of power management in high altitude mountainous terrain. The other four days are spent flying in and out of the ragged peaks of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains with altitudes ranging from the airport at 6,500’ to peaks of 14,000’. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Star Yepez)

    This work, COANG hosts tour for The Chamber of Aurora representatives [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HAATS
    Chinook helicopter
    Army
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Rocky Mountains

