The Colorado Army National Guard hosts representatives from The Chamber of Aurora Colorado for a tour at the High-Altitude ARNG Aviation Training Site in Gypsum, Colo., May 25, 2023. Pilots spend one day of the training in the classroom learning the intricacies of power management in high altitude mountainous terrain. The other four days are spent flying in and out of the ragged peaks of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains with altitudes ranging from the airport at 6,500’ to peaks of 14,000’. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Star Yepez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 12:10 Photo ID: 7832956 VIRIN: 230525-X-UC044-1297 Resolution: 5106x3588 Size: 1.56 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COANG hosts tour for The Chamber of Aurora representatives [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.