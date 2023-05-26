328th BSB at Boalsburg

U.S. Soldiers with the 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division participate in the annual memorial ceremony at the 28th Division Shrine at Boalsburg, May 21, 2023. The group participating from the battalion was led by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Will. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)

