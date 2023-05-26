Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    328th BSB at Boalsburg [Image 6 of 10]

    328th BSB at Boalsburg

    BOALSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division participate in the annual memorial ceremony at the 28th Division Shrine at Boalsburg, May 21, 2023. The group participating from the battalion was led by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Will. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)

    Memorial Day

    People

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Memorial Day
    People
    Boalsburg

