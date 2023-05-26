USS Carter Hall Conducts Flight Quarters

230530-N-ED646-1110- ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 30, 2023) Sailors aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) prepare to remove the chocks and chains off an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, during flight operations. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

