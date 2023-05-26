230531-N-ED646-1076- ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 31, 2023) Sailors prepare plates of Asian-American and Pacific Islander inspired cuisine during a heritage month celebration on the mess decks aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 10:43 Photo ID: 7832592 VIRIN: 230531-N-ED646-1076 Resolution: 4226x6339 Size: 970.43 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts AAPI Observance [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.