SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023

NEW YORK (May 23, 2023) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visits Morgan Stanley during Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon E. Renfroe)

