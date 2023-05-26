NEW YORK (May 25, 2023) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presents 100-year-old WWII veteran Daniel Holihan the Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V” for heroic achievement connected to combat operations as a member of the Underwater Demolition Team 13 in Japan, during Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon E. Renfroe)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 09:14
|Photo ID:
|7832351
|VIRIN:
|230525-N-FC670-381
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|21.56 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023 [Image 34 of 34], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT