Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023 [Image 21 of 34]

    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    NEW YORK (May 25, 2023) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presents 100-year-old WWII veteran Daniel Holihan the Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V” for heroic achievement connected to combat operations as a member of the Underwater Demolition Team 13 in Japan, during Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon E. Renfroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 09:14
    Photo ID: 7832346
    VIRIN: 230525-N-FC670-374
    Resolution: 5425x3186
    Size: 13.86 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023 [Image 34 of 34], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023
    SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECNAV
    CARLOS DEL TORO
    NYCFLTWEEK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT