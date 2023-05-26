NEW YORK (May 25, 2023) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presents 100-year-old WWII veteran Daniel Holihan the Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V” for heroic achievement connected to combat operations as a member of the Underwater Demolition Team 13 in Japan, during Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon E. Renfroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 09:14 Photo ID: 7832342 VIRIN: 230525-N-FC670-370 Resolution: 5353x3569 Size: 19.61 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Visits NYC FLEET WEEK 2023 [Image 34 of 34], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.