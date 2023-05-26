31st Operations Group change of command

U.S Air Force Col. William Lutmer, 31st Operations Group incoming commander, gives his daughter flowers after the 31st OG change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 30, 2023. Prior to this position, Lutmer was the Future Operations Division Chief for the North American Aerospace Defense Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)

