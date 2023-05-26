31st Operations Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, 31st Operations Group incoming commander, addresses the squadron for the first time during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 30, 2023. Lutmer assumed command of the 31st OG, which consists of eight squadrons that continually support operations and exercises across three Combatant Commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)

