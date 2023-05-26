Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Operations Group change of command [Image 4 of 5]

    31st Operations Group change of command

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, 31st Operations Group incoming commander, addresses the squadron for the first time during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 30, 2023. Lutmer assumed command of the 31st OG, which consists of eight squadrons that continually support operations and exercises across three Combatant Commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 07:27
    Photo ID: 7831971
    VIRIN: 230530-F-EZ112-0121
    Resolution: 6208x4120
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    TAGS

    31st Operations Group

