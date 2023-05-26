31st Operations Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad D. Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, pins a medal onto U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 31st Operations Group outgoing commander, during the 31st OG change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 30, 2023. Crofton was the commander of the 31st OG from July 9, 2021 to May 30, 2023 where he oversaw the combat readiness of two fighter squadrons, one rescue squadron, one Guardian Angel rescue squadron, one air control squadron, and one operational support squadron conducting and supporting worldwide air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)

Date Taken: 05.30.2023