    31st Operations Group change of command [Image 3 of 5]

    31st Operations Group change of command

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad D. Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, pins a medal onto U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 31st Operations Group outgoing commander, during the 31st OG change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 30, 2023. Crofton was the commander of the 31st OG from July 9, 2021 to May 30, 2023 where he oversaw the combat readiness of two fighter squadrons, one rescue squadron, one Guardian Angel rescue squadron, one air control squadron, and one operational support squadron conducting and supporting worldwide air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)

    This work, 31st Operations Group change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st Operations Group

