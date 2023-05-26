Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Meets Southeast Asian Young Leaders during Shangri-la Dialogue [Image 3 of 4]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Meets Southeast Asian Young Leaders during Shangri-la Dialogue

    SINGAPORE

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command     

    SINGAPORE (June 2, 2023) Members of the Shangri-La Dialogue Southeast Asian Young Leaders Programme take notes during a lunch with Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The Shangri-La Dialogue is a defense summit focused on the Asia-Pacific region where ministers and representatives gather to discuss pressing security challenges and engage in bilateral talks. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM Meets Southeast Asian Young Leaders during Shangri-la Dialogue [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

