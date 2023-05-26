SINGAPORE (June 2, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with members of the Southeast Asian Young Leaders Programme during a lunch hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, as part of the Shangri-La Dialogue. The Shangri-La Dialogue is a defense summit focused on the Asia-Pacific region where ministers and representatives gather to discuss pressing security challenges and engage in bilateral talks. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 04:20 Photo ID: 7831796 VIRIN: 230602-N-BD629-2277 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 0 B Location: SG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM Meets Southeast Asian Young Leaders during Shangri-la Dialogue [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.