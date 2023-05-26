Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III boards a UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter assigned to the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan, Camp Zama, Japan, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 31, 2023. During his visit to Japan, Secretary Austin met with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and other senior leaders as the United States and Japan take important strides to modernize alliance capabilities, optimize U.S. force posture, and build links with like-minded partners following the historic U.S.-Japan “2+2” Ministerial meeting earlier this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
US SECDEF Indo-Pacific tour lands at Yokota Air Base
