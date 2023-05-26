US SECDEF Indo-Pacific tour lands at Yokota Air Base

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets an aviator from the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan before boarding on an UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 31, 2023. During his visit to Japan, Secretary Austin met with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and other senior leaders as the United States and Japan take important strides to modernize alliance capabilities, optimize U.S. force posture, and build links with like-minded partners following the historic U.S.-Japan “2+2” Ministerial meeting earlier this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

