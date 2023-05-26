US SECDEF Indo-Pacific tour lands at Yokota Air Base

An Air Force E-4B National Airborne Operations Center, carrying Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 31, 2023. Secretary Austin traveled to Japan to meet with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and other senior leaders and is the result of the United States and Japan taking important strides to modernize alliance capabilities, optimize U.S. force posture, and build links with like-minded partners following the historic U.S.-Japan “2+2” Ministerial meeting earlier this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 05.31.2023
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP