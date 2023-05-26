Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US SECDEF Indo-Pacific tour lands at Yokota Air Base [Image 6 of 12]

    US SECDEF Indo-Pacific tour lands at Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Force E-4B National Airborne Operations Center, carrying Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 31, 2023. Secretary Austin traveled to Japan to meet with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and other senior leaders and is the result of the United States and Japan taking important strides to modernize alliance capabilities, optimize U.S. force posture, and build links with like-minded partners following the historic U.S.-Japan “2+2” Ministerial meeting earlier this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US SECDEF Indo-Pacific tour lands at Yokota Air Base [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US SECDEF Indo-Pacific tour lands at Yokota Air Base

    Airmen
    SECDEF
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    USFJ
    Lloid J. Austin

