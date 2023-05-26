Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 23.1: HIMAR [Image 4 of 5]

    ARTP 23.1: HIMAR

    MIYAGI, JAPAN

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donovan Goddard operates an M240B machine gun mounted to a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, May 28, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing lethal combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. Goddard, a native of Wheeling, West Virginia, is a field artillery cannoneer currently deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 01:12
    Location: MIYAGI, JP
    Hometown: WHEELING, WV, US
    Japan
    USMC
    Artillery
    3D MARDIV
    HIMAR
    ARTP 23.1

