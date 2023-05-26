U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donovan Goddard operates an M240B machine gun mounted to a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, May 28, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing lethal combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. Goddard, a native of Wheeling, West Virginia, is a field artillery cannoneer currently deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 01:12 Photo ID: 7831560 VIRIN: 230528-M-EJ408-1100 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 11.23 MB Location: MIYAGI, JP Hometown: WHEELING, WV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARTP 23.1: HIMAR [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.