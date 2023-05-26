U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donovan Goddard conducts a maintenance check on a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, May 28, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing lethal combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. Goddard, a native of Wheeling, West Virginia, is a field artillery cannoneer currently deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 01:12
|Photo ID:
|7831559
|VIRIN:
|230528-M-EJ408-1088
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|10.18 MB
|Location:
|MIYAGI, JP
|Hometown:
|WHEELING, WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, ARTP 23.1: HIMAR [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
