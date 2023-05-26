Master Sgt. (ret.) Rhoda "RoRo" Bargas listens to AFW2 coaches about the upcoming Warrior Games Challenge. The 2023 Warrior Games Challenge is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring adaptive sports used by wounded warriors as part of their recovery process. Each service provides newly enrolled wounded warriors with access to adaptive sports, allowing them to find new ways of enhancing their recovery journey. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Shawn Sprayberry)

