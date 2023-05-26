Senior Airman (ret.) Jocelyn Arevalo talks to Staff Sgt. Carly James before Team Air Force meets with AFW2 in preparation of the upcoming Warrior Games Challenge. The 2023 Warrior Games Challenge is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring adaptive sports used by wounded warriors as part of their recovery process. Each service provides newly enrolled wounded warriors with access to adaptive sports, allowing them to find new ways of enhancing their recovery journey. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Shawn Sprayberry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 00:09 Photo ID: 7831549 VIRIN: 230601-F-OR487-002 Resolution: 5245x3405 Size: 16.92 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior Games Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.