Soldiers across Public Health Command-Pacific compete for the title of Best Leader Jan. 9-11 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Winners will represent PHC-P at the Medical Readiness Command, Pacific BLC later this spring. (U.S. Army Photo by Kathryne Gest)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 23:50
|Photo ID:
|7831530
|VIRIN:
|230109-D-KJ634-354
|Resolution:
|780x780
|Size:
|190.88 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Public Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT