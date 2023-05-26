Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition 2023 [Image 7 of 17]

    Public Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition 2023

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Kathryne Gest 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Soldiers across Public Health Command-Pacific compete for the title of Best Leader Jan. 9-11 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Winners will represent PHC-P at the Medical Readiness Command, Pacific BLC later this spring. (U.S. Army Photo by Kathryne Gest)

    IMAGE INFO

