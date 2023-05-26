An infographic shows U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vien Roman, 18th Comptroller Squadron financial budget analyst, in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Kadena Air Base, May 28, 2023. 18th Wing Airmen from different units across base volunteered to speak about why AAPIH Month was important to them. (U.S. Air Force infographic by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 20:55 Photo ID: 7831291 VIRIN: 230528-F-EM877-1008 Resolution: 3508x2481 Size: 3.52 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena celebrates AAPIH Month [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.