    Kadena celebrates AAPIH Month [Image 3 of 8]

    Kadena celebrates AAPIH Month

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An infographic shows Tech. Sgt. Martelangelo Surop, 18th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Kadena Air Base, May 28, 2023. 18th Wing Airmen from different units across base volunteered to speak about why AAPIH Month was important to them. (U.S. Air Force infographic by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

    This work, Kadena celebrates AAPIH Month [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

