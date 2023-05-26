U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jen Porter, a combat arms instructor assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, reviews a target during a Police Week shooting competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2023. Police Week is held each year to recognize those who serve and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)
This work, Police Week 2023 [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
