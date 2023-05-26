Police Week 2023

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Cummings, a Defender assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, participates in a shooting competition during Police Week at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2023. Police Week is held each year to recognize those who serve and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

