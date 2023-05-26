Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week 2023 [Image 4 of 20]

    Police Week 2023

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Kennedy, commander of the 673d Security Forces Squadron, speaks during the Police Week opening ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 15, 2023. Police Week is held each year to recognize those who serve and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 18:54
    Photo ID: 7831075
    VIRIN: 230515-F-UN330-1063
    Resolution: 7417x4945
    Size: 13.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week 2023 [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    Security Forces
    Police Week
    JBER

