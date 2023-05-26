Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Honor Ceremony in Picauville

    FRANCE

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Capt. Loren Parker-Barton 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    A German soldier lays a flower down during an Airborne Honor Ceremony in Picauville, France on 1 June 2023 in commemoration of D-Day79. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Loren Parker-Barton, 49th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Airborne Honor Ceremony in Picauville, by CPT Loren Parker-Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM USArmy StrongerTogether DDay USAREUR-AF

