A German soldier lays a flower down during an Airborne Honor Ceremony in Picauville, France on 1 June 2023 in commemoration of D-Day79. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Loren Parker-Barton, 49th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 17:29
|Photo ID:
|7830959
|VIRIN:
|230531-A-GT062-899
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Airborne Honor Ceremony in Picauville, by CPT Loren Parker-Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT