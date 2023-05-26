Members of the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS), within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) are fully integrated into Guam Regional Medical City. These medical responders are assisting the hospital staff in caring for the residents of Guam after the impact of Typhoon Mawar.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 17:30 Photo ID: 7830957 VIRIN: 230531-O-RP220-895 Resolution: 3955x2225 Size: 5.41 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HHS Deploys Disaster Response Personnel to Guam in Response to Typhoon Mawar [Image 12 of 12], by (ASPR) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.