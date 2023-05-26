Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHS Deploys Disaster Response Personnel to Guam in Response to Typhoon Mawar [Image 11 of 12]

    HHS Deploys Disaster Response Personnel to Guam in Response to Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    05.31.2023

    Photo by (ASPR) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response 

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) - Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR)

    Members of the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS), within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) are fully integrated into Guam Regional Medical City. These medical responders are assisting the hospital staff in caring for the residents of Guam after the impact of Typhoon Mawar.

    Guam
    FEMA
    HHS
    ASPR
    Mawar

