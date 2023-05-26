Flight Ops

Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board an MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th MEU, on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 29, 2023, in the Pacific Ocean. The ability to operate seamlessly and simultaneously on the sea, ashore, and in the air, represents the unique value of amphibious capability provided by the amphibious ready group (ARG)/MEU team. The Makin Island ARG, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

