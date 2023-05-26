Flight Ops

Midshipmen on a midshipmen cruise aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) observe an MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), preparing to land on the flight deck, May 29, 2023, in the Pacific Ocean. Each summer, all U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen participate in various military training opportunities, intended to familiarize midshipmen with operational naval forces, further their professional development, and inform their service assignment decisions. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

