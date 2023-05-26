Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Campbell becomes Walter Reed’s new director for education, training and research

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Navy Cmdr. (Dr.) Wesley Campbell recently became the new director for Education, Training and Research (DETR) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

