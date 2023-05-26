MacDill unveils shiny new dormitory

U.S. Air Force Airman Violet Drennon, an intelligence analyst assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron, shakes hands with Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing Commander, during a dormitory reopening ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 1, 2023. The new dormitory building was remodeled to provide a higher standard of living for junior enlisted airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

