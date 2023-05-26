Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill unveils shiny new dormitory [Image 3 of 3]

    MacDill unveils shiny new dormitory

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Violet Drennon, an intelligence analyst assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron, shakes hands with Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing Commander, during a dormitory reopening ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 1, 2023. The new dormitory building was remodeled to provide a higher standard of living for junior enlisted airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 15:19
    Photo ID: 7830517
    VIRIN: 230601-F-MO432-1102
    Resolution: 5775x3842
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill unveils shiny new dormitory [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill unveils shiny new dormitory
    MacDill unveils shiny new dormitory
    MacDill unveils shiny new dormitory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    dorm
    macdill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT