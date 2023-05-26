Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill unveils shiny new dormitory [Image 2 of 3]

    MacDill unveils shiny new dormitory

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 6th Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo during a dormitory reopening ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 1, 2023. The 378th Dormitory Building was remodeled to provide a higher standard of living for junior enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 15:19
    VIRIN: 230601-F-MO432-1067
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, MacDill unveils shiny new dormitory [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

