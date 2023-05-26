Members of the 6th Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo during a dormitory reopening ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 1, 2023. The 378th Dormitory Building was remodeled to provide a higher standard of living for junior enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 15:19
|Photo ID:
|7830516
|VIRIN:
|230601-F-MO432-1067
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.87 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, MacDill unveils shiny new dormitory [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT