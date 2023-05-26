USS America Conducts Flight Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (May 30, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) act as the crash and salvage team on the ship’s flight deck during flight operations while sailing underway in the East China Sea, May 30. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

