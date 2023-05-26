Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8]

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.05.2023

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (May 30, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) act as the crash and salvage team on the ship’s flight deck during flight operations while sailing underway in the East China Sea, May 30. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 15:07
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air
    Flight Operations
    F-35
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate Handling
    Flight Deck
    USS America (LHA 6)

