    Flyover honors New Jersey’s fallen

    WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Two U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing perform a flyover during the singing of the national anthem at the annual State Memorial Day ceremony at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey, May 27, 2023. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

