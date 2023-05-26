Two U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing perform a flyover during the singing of the national anthem at the annual State Memorial Day ceremony at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey, May 27, 2023. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

Date Taken: 05.27.2023
Location: WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, US
This work, Flyover honors New Jersey's fallen, by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.